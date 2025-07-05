All Sections
Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 5 July 2025, 08:33
Attack on the Borisoglebsk air base. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Attack on the Borisoglebsk air base. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Units from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, have attacked the Borisoglebsk air base in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on 5 July, where Su‑34, Su‑35S and Su‑30SM aircraft are based.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Special Operations Forces

Details: The General Staff reported that a stockpile of guided aerial bombs, a military training aircraft and, presumably, other aircraft had been hit.

Information on the consequences of the strike is being confirmed.

Quote: "The defence forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the potential of the Russian occupiers to strike civilian infrastructure and compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Special Operations Forces
