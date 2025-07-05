Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Aftermath of the attacks in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

A total of 15 people were injured and two more were killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 4 July alone.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 4 July, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Kostiantynivka and Torske.

Four more people were injured in the oblast during the day – two in Pokrovsk and two in Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, 11 people were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

It is known that the Russian military fired on residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 26 houses. The Russians also destroyed a gas pipeline, a petrol station, a garage and cars.

