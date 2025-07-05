All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 July 2025, 08:54
Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Aftermath of the attacks in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

A total of 15 people were injured and two more were killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 4 July alone.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 4 July, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Kostiantynivka and Torske.

Advertisement:

Four more people were injured in the oblast during the day – two in Pokrovsk and two in Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, 11 people were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

It is known that the Russian military fired on residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 26 houses. The Russians also destroyed a gas pipeline, a petrol station, a garage and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKherson OblastCasualtiesattack
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike village in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drone: one killed, five injured
Four killed, three injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Explosion occurs at ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast – videos
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: