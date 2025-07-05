Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man
Saturday, 5 July 2025, 16:14
A 57-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian attack on Friday 4 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reports that a 57-year-old man was killed by explosives dropped from a Russian drone.
Advertisement:
Quote: "We have discovered that another resident of Kherson was killed in yesterday's Russian attack. A 57-year-old man was killed as a result of explosives dropped from a drone."
Background: On the morning of 5 July, Russian forces attacked Kherson, injuring a 24-year-old woman.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!