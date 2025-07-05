All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 16:14
Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man
Kherson sign. Stock photo: Getty images

A 57-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian attack on Friday 4 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reports that a 57-year-old man was killed by explosives dropped from a Russian drone.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have discovered that another resident of Kherson was killed in yesterday's Russian attack. A 57-year-old man was killed as a result of explosives dropped from a drone."

Background: On the morning of 5 July, Russian forces attacked Kherson, injuring a 24-year-old woman.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattack
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
Kherson
Russian morning attack on Kherson: 24-year-old woman injured
Russian drone drops explosives on street in Kherson: woman and two children injured
Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: