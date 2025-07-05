Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones

Ukraine has signed an agreement with an American company to manufacture drones, and an agreement with Denmark on the first joint production of weapons for Ukraine abroad.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This week, we’ve signed an agreement with an American company on the production of drones, as well as an agreement with Denmark on the first joint production of weapons for Ukraine abroad."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked partners for supporting the Ukrainian defence industry and the development of its own defence industry.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We are scaling up joint production of weapons with our partners: long-range weapons to temper Russia's desire to kill and interceptor drones to protect our people."

Background: On 25 June, the Danish government announced that it would build a Ukrainian weapons production plant on its own territory.

