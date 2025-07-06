All Sections
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught up in accident in Hungary: children among injured

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 12:51
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught up in accident in Hungary: children among injured
Stock photo: open sources

A bus carrying Ukrainian nationals was involved in an accident as it was travelling between two Hungarian towns on Sunday 6 July, resulting in casualties.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary reported that the accident occurred between the towns of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár on 6 July and involved a bus registered in Ukraine.

Nineteen people were injured, including 17 Ukrainian nationals under 18. At least two of the children sustained serious injuries. All those injured were taken to local hospitals.

The remaining 49 passengers have been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast. Ukrainian embassy officials immediately travelled to the scene.

Background: 

  • On 30 June, a Ukrainian bus was involved in a road accident in Romania in which one Ukrainian woman and passengers in a Romanian minibus were injured. One person was killed.
  • Earlier in June, a bus en route from Odesa overturned near the Romanian city of Constanța, injuring four people.
  • On 4 July, four Ukrainian citizens were injured in a bus crash in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

