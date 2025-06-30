All Sections
Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes into minibus in Romania, killing woman – video

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 30 June 2025, 14:45
The aftermath of the accident. Photo: Alo, Iași/ Facebook

A bus carrying 60 Ukrainians has collided with a minibus in northeastern Romania, resulting in the death of one person.

Source: Digi24, a Romanian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The crash occurred on the morning of 30 June on the DN2 motorway in Bacău County. The bus, which was carrying 60 Ukrainian citizens including 21 children, collided with a Romanian minibus that also had passengers on board. Early reports indicate the minibus was parked on the roadside when the bus crashed into it.

Police in Bacău reported that a 29-year-old Romanian woman who was in the minibus had been killed in the accident. Four other passengers from the minibus were seriously injured and taken to hospital. One person from the bus was also taken to hospital, while another six, including two children, received medical assistance at the scene.

The nationality of the 40-year-old bus driver was not disclosed, only that he is not a Romanian citizen. A breathalyser test showed no signs of alcohol in his system.

Background: Last week, a bus travelling from the Ukrainian city of Odesa overturned near the Romanian city of Constanța, injuring four people.

