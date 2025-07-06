Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided further details about an accident involving a Ukrainian bus carrying children that occurred in Hungary on Sunday 6 July.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; European Pravda

Details: According to the update, there were 77 people on the bus at the time of the accident, including two drivers, members of a children’s ensemble, and the adults accompanying them. The group was travelling from Lviv to the Hungarian city of Ohrid for a dance festival.

Advertisement:

Early reports suggest that the driver lost control and veered off the road into a ditch.

As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured. Four Ukrainian citizens aged 71, 67, 18 and 14 sustained serious injuries.

Four other children sustained moderate injuries and will be discharged into the care of their accompanying adults. Together with the others who suffered minor injuries, they will be taken to the town of Kunszentmárton, where most of the group are currently staying.

The carrier is taking measures to provide additional buses.

Diplomatic and consular staff from the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, together with the ambassador, are monitoring the situation at the scene of the incident.

Background: On 6 July, an accident involving a Ukrainian-registered bus occurred between the towns of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár in Hungary. Initially, 19 people were reported to have been injured, including 17 minors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!