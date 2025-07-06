All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Hungarian Police

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided further details about an accident involving a Ukrainian bus carrying children that occurred in Hungary on Sunday 6 July.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; European Pravda

Details: According to the update, there were 77 people on the bus at the time of the accident, including two drivers, members of a children’s ensemble, and the adults accompanying them. The group was travelling from Lviv to the Hungarian city of Ohrid for a dance festival.

Advertisement:

Early reports suggest that the driver lost control and veered off the road into a ditch.

As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured. Four Ukrainian citizens aged 71, 67, 18 and 14 sustained serious injuries.

Four other children sustained moderate injuries and will be discharged into the care of their accompanying adults. Together with the others who suffered minor injuries, they will be taken to the town of Kunszentmárton, where most of the group are currently staying.

The carrier is taking measures to provide additional buses.

Diplomatic and consular staff from the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, together with the ambassador, are monitoring the situation at the scene of the incident.

Background: On 6 July, an accident involving a Ukrainian-registered bus occurred between the towns of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár in Hungary. Initially, 19 people were reported to have been injured, including 17 minors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Hungarychildren
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
All News
Hungary
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught up in accident in Hungary: children among injured
Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador for talks
Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: