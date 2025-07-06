All Sections
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported

Olga KatsimonSunday, 6 July 2025, 18:56
The aftermath of a Russian strike on 6 July 2025. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

Russian forces have launched almost 30 drone and artillery strikes on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast since the start of the day on Sunday 6 July.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Details: The Russians bombarded the city of Nikopol and the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

The attacks caused several fires and damaged an apartment block, a shopping centre, a company premises, five houses, three outbuildings and other facilities.

Two outbuildings were completely destroyed and infrastructure, solar panels and gas pipelines were damaged.

A 51-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A house and infrastructure were damaged in the Mezhova hromada.

Background: On Sunday 6 July, Russian forces struck a residential building in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in four deaths.

