Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Olga KatsimonSunday, 6 July 2025, 20:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that next week will be crucial for Ukraine, with new agreements on defence and recovery expected with its partners.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address on the evening of Sunday 6 July, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing new solutions and new agreements with partners that will make Ukraine stronger. Both in defence and in recovery."

Details: The Ukrainian leader added that decisions to restore justice are expected.

"Next week will be largely devoted to Ukraine’s recovery, to new agreements with partners, and largely to the restoration of justice," he said.

Background: 

  • Next week, on 10-11 July, a conference on Ukraine's recovery will be held in Rome.
  • On 9 July, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is set to deliver its ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia on 9 July. The case concerns serious human rights violations committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and during Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Additionally, during the British-French summit on 10 July, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will be held, with President Zelenskyy joining online from Rome.

