All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Court of Human Rights announces date for ruling on major case against Russia

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 June 2025, 16:17
European Court of Human Rights announces date for ruling on major case against Russia
The European Court of Human Rights. Photo: Getty Images

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will deliver its ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia on 9 July. The case concerns serious human rights violations committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: the ECHR website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Court has announced that the Grand Chamber will deliver its ruling on the inter-State case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia on 9 July. The case concerns complaints related to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, as well as the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, including the downing of flight MH17.

Advertisement:

Marharyta Sokorenko, Ukraine’s representative to the ECHR, has emphasised on Facebook that this is a legal battle between Ukraine and Russia on which a team from Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice has been working continuously for many years.

"This case in its current form encompasses four applications regarding flagrant human rights violations in Ukraine," she stated.

Sokorenko said that the four applications within the case are:

  • Ukraine v. Russia (No. 8019/16) – concerning violations committed during the armed conflict in Donbas, including the downing of MH17, torture, forced labour and other abuses;
  • Ukraine v. Russia (No. 43800/14) – concerning the abduction and unlawful removal of Ukrainian children to Russia in 2014;
  • Netherlands v. Russia (No. 28525/20) – concerning the circumstances and consequences of the downing of flight MH17;
  • Ukraine v. Russia (No. 11055/22) – concerning serious human rights violations committed during the full-scale invasion since 24 February 2022.

Sokorenko recalled that in January 2023 the ECHR declared the first three applications partly admissible and established that Russia has had control over occupied areas of Donbas since 11 May 2014.

The application regarding the full-scale invasion (No. 11055/22) was merged with the main case in February 2023.

This case is unprecedented, with 26 states and one international organisation having joined as third parties.

"The forthcoming ruling will be of fundamental importance – not only for legal practice, but for all those affected by Russia’s aggression," Sokorenko stressed. "This is a matter of global justice and a voice of truth in a post-truth world."

Background:

  • Russia ceased participating in ECHR proceedings in 2022, although it remains liable with respect to decisions on complaints filed before September 2022.
  • During the ECHR hearings in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia, Ukraine has argued that the occupation of Donbas began in April 2014.
  • In January 2023, the Strasbourg court ruled that it has jurisdiction to consider complaints against Russia for human rights violations in areas of eastern Ukraine under de facto Russian control.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European Court of Human RightsRussiawarwar crimes
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
European Court of Human Rights
ECHR examines case on illegal adoption of Ukrainian children from Crimea by Russians
Tragedy in Odesa on 2 May 2014: ECHR finds Ukraine guilty and orders compensation
ECHR rules in Favour of Novaya Gazeta against Russia over war coverage ban
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: