European Court of Human Rights announces date for ruling on major case against Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will deliver its ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia on 9 July. The case concerns serious human rights violations committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Details: The Court has announced that the Grand Chamber will deliver its ruling on the inter-State case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia on 9 July. The case concerns complaints related to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, as well as the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, including the downing of flight MH17.

Marharyta Sokorenko, Ukraine’s representative to the ECHR, has emphasised on Facebook that this is a legal battle between Ukraine and Russia on which a team from Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice has been working continuously for many years.

"This case in its current form encompasses four applications regarding flagrant human rights violations in Ukraine," she stated.

Sokorenko said that the four applications within the case are:

Ukraine v. Russia (No. 8019/16) – concerning violations committed during the armed conflict in Donbas, including the downing of MH17, torture, forced labour and other abuses;

Ukraine v. Russia (No. 43800/14) – concerning the abduction and unlawful removal of Ukrainian children to Russia in 2014;

Netherlands v. Russia (No. 28525/20) – concerning the circumstances and consequences of the downing of flight MH17;

Ukraine v. Russia (No. 11055/22) – concerning serious human rights violations committed during the full-scale invasion since 24 February 2022.

Sokorenko recalled that in January 2023 the ECHR declared the first three applications partly admissible and established that Russia has had control over occupied areas of Donbas since 11 May 2014.

The application regarding the full-scale invasion (No. 11055/22) was merged with the main case in February 2023.

This case is unprecedented, with 26 states and one international organisation having joined as third parties.

"The forthcoming ruling will be of fundamental importance – not only for legal practice, but for all those affected by Russia’s aggression," Sokorenko stressed. "This is a matter of global justice and a voice of truth in a post-truth world."

Background:

Russia ceased participating in ECHR proceedings in 2022, although it remains liable with respect to decisions on complaints filed before September 2022.

During the ECHR hearings in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia, Ukraine has argued that the occupation of Donbas began in April 2014.

In January 2023, the Strasbourg court ruled that it has jurisdiction to consider complaints against Russia for human rights violations in areas of eastern Ukraine under de facto Russian control.

