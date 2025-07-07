Trump's special envoy Kellogg plans to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome – Kyiv Post

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, is planning to visit Rome this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Source: Kyiv Post with reference to informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg will be part of the US delegation at the conference, which will be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on 10 and 11 July.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other world leaders are expected to attend the conference.

It is currently unknown whether other members of Trump's cabinet will join Kellogg.

Background:

Zelenskyy announced that this week will be crucial for Ukraine, with new agreements on defence and recovery expected with its partners.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker expressed Austria's readiness to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!