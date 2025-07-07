All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 July 2025, 09:43
A mobile fire group. Photo: 41st Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of 6-7 July using four S-300/400 surface-to-air guided missiles, 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force Command 

Details: As of 09:30, air defence forces had downed 75 Russian UAVs, including Shahed drones and others, over the northern, eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

A total of 58 drones were shot down using firepower, while 17 either disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The attack resulted in 10 confirmed Russian drone strikes with drone debris falling in seven other areas.

air defencedronesmissile strike
air defence
