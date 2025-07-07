All Sections
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 July 2025, 10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Drones attacked the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in Moscow Oblast on 7 July, meanwhile debris from a UAV fell on the Ilinskyi Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation; Russian media outlet Astra; operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai

Quote from Kovalenko: "The Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in Russia’s Moscow Oblast has been attacked. The plant produces explosives, gunpowder and components for munitions and missile weapons."

Details: Kovalenko noted that the facility is part of the technological chain supplying the Russian armed forces with artillery shells, multiple-launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai reported that drone debris had fallen on the premises of a processing unit at the Ilinskyi Oil Refinery in the Siverskyi district.

Local authorities stated there were no fires, visible damage or casualties, but emergency personnel are working at the scene.

