Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 17 people – photos, video

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones on the morning of 7 July, injuring 17 people and causing destruction, including near a military enlistment office, as of 13:00.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from Fedorov: "The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Early reports show that there is destruction and injured people. Stay safe until the attack is over!"

Details: Later, Fedorov reported that at least ten people were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack. "The attack continues," he said.

Fedorov specified that the Russians launched six strikes with Shahed drones. Residential buildings, a university building and businesses in Zaporizhzhia had been damaged.

Update: The Ground Forces reported that on 7 July, the Russians launched UAV attacks on the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Russian UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (military enlistment office) and the surrounding area, as well as the vicinity of the military enlistment office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote from the Ground Forces: "Early reports indicate that one soldier was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, and three people were wounded at the Kharkiv Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support. Emergency services are working at the scenes. Additional information about casualties is being confirmed."

Details: As of 13:00, the number of those who were affected by the Russian strike had risen to 17 people.

Quote from Fedorov: "Four people have been taken to hospital. Eleven have received emergency medical care. Two more people are undergoing examinations."

