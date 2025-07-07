Russian fake news about malfunction at South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant refuted

Russian propaganda has circulated false claims alleging that Kyiv "concealed an emergency failure" at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which could have allegedly led to a disaster.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD)

Quote: "These reports are being actively spread by Kremlin propaganda. After verifying the information with Energoatom, the CCD confirms: these allegations are false. The South Ukraine NPP is operating normally, as confirmed by IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reports."

Details: The IAEA report dated 4 July only refers to an emergency shutdown of a power line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a result of shelling.

Meanwhile, the report from 1 July mentions drone attacks in and around nuclear power plants, including the South Ukraine NPP.

The CCD emphasised that claims of a supposed cover-up regarding the South Ukraine NPP are entirely unfounded.

Quote: "All of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities are under constant supervision by IAEA inspectors, who have access to every nuclear power plant and issue regular reports on their status. Russian propaganda uses such disinformation in an attempt to undermine Ukraine’s energy security and stir panic among the public."

Background:

The training centre located just outside the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been targeted by drones for the fourth time this year.

On the night of 8-9 April, eight drones were detected flying just four kilometres from the South Ukraine NPP.

