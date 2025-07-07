Ukrainian Special Forces approach Russian border position from rear – video

A unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces has carried out an offensive on Russian positions near the Russian border.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Quote: "A border, rain and a cluster of enemy troops are no hindrance, just normal working conditions for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Special Operations soldiers are working non-stop in the hottest parts of the combat zone and beyond the line of contact, launching devastating strikes against the enemy. On this occasion, a group of operatives from one of the Special Operations Forces units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The Special Operations Forces added that thanks to thorough training, coordination and the soldiers’ professionalism, they achieved their objective: "The result: defeated enemy troops, trophies, and invaluable combat experience."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!