All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Special Forces approach Russian border position from rear – video

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 19:18
Ukrainian Special Forces approach Russian border position from rear – video
The offensive. Photo: Screenshot of video by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

A unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces has carried out an offensive on Russian positions near the Russian border.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Quote: "A border, rain and a cluster of enemy troops are no hindrance, just normal working conditions for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Special Operations soldiers are working non-stop in the hottest parts of the combat zone and beyond the line of contact, launching devastating strikes against the enemy. On this occasion, a group of operatives from one of the Special Operations Forces units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The Special Operations Forces added that thanks to thorough training, coordination and the soldiers’ professionalism, they achieved their objective: "The result: defeated enemy troops, trophies, and invaluable combat experience."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations ForcesborderRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces raid kills four Russians, captures one – video
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
18:13
Biden administration prioritised arming Ukraine over containing Russia – former US national security advisor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: