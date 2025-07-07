Czech foreign minister: Germany's contribution to Ukraine ammunition initiative is among the largest

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said that Germany has made one of the largest contributions to a Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Details: Lipavský met with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on Monday, who said that Germany has contributed more than a billion euros to the Czech initiative.

The Czech foreign minister thanked Germany for this contribution.

Wadephul, who was full of praise for the initiative, said the German government is asking other European partners to look in their stockpiles for equipment Ukraine needs, including air defence equipment.

Lipavský recently said that Czechia is ready to extend the ammunition supplies programme to next year.

Czech President Petr Pavel said they have already begun preparing supplies for 2026 as part of the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine.

For reference: Through the ammunition initiative, Czechia raises money and, via its links with countries that do not wish to openly support Ukraine, buys artillery rounds from them which it delivers to Ukraine.



