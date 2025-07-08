All Sections
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships

Volodymyr MaksymenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 11:56
Sofya Velikaya. Photo: FIE on Facebook

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed a number of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the upcoming World Championships. This was revealed in the tournament entry list published on the organisation's website.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: A total of 121 athletes are listed to take part in the competition, including Sofya Velikaya – a major in the Russian army, and Yana Egorian – a lieutenant and recipient of the Russian Defence Ministry’s Order For Strengthening Combat Commonwealth.

Also set to participate is Olga Nikitina, a Russian warrant officer. Notably, the International Olympic Committee had previously advised against admitting such "neutral" athletes to the championships.

FIE has also permitted Russian and Belarusian fencers to compete in team events. As a result, there will be 40 athletes from these countries at the World Championships.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi from 22 to 26 July.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan announced that she would not partake in the 2025 World Championships.

