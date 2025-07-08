All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No legal grounds for Hungary to block Ukraine's EU accession talks – Ukraine's Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 12:29
No legal grounds for Hungary to block Ukraine's EU accession talks – Ukraine's Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has stated that the foundational documents of the European Union contain no provisions that would allow Hungary to block the commencement of accession talks with Ukraine.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with Fakty ICTV, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Stefanishyna noted that Denmark assumed the presidency of the EU Council in July, and Ukrainian authorities have already synchronised their plans with Copenhagen.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There was a meeting involving President Zelenskyy, the Danish prime minister and two presidents of European institutions. And now we clearly understand that opening negotiations does not require a unanimous decision by all 27 [member states]."

Details: Stefanishyna emphasised that "none of the key provisions in EU documents currently require a unanimous decision for this".

She explained that Hungary’s blocking of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine prompted a deeper review and reconsideration of the EU enlargement process.

Quote: "This kind of political dumping by Hungary, which undermines the EU’s ambitions through its obstruction, has triggered an analysis and search for solutions. It became clear that neither the Treaty on European Union nor any decisions made by the European Parliament or the European Council require unanimity for this step. Unanimity only applies to closing negotiations or completing specific chapters."

More details: Stefanishyna said that as a result, communication and political efforts must now be carried out with member states.

She also stressed that in this regard, "Denmark has taken quite a radical stance" as it defends "procedural integrity" and "fairness".

Background:

  • At the start of its EU Council presidency, Denmark pledged to apply maximum pressure on Hungary to unblock the start of Ukraine’s accession talks.
  • At the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not disclosed whether the EU has a plan B should Hungary continue to block the launch of formal negotiations.
  • It was previously reported that the EU is working on a plan B in case Viktor Orbán cannot be persuaded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European integrationHungary
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
European integration
EU leaders back launch of Ukraine accession talks: Time to move forward
Hungarian PM welcomes poll showing fewer Poles support Ukraine's EU membership
Hungarian PM claims 95% of citizens oppose Ukraine's EU accession in Voks2025 referendum
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: