All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Europe's largest port prepares for potential war with Russia – FT

Andrii MuravskyiTuesday, 8 July 2025, 12:30
Europe's largest port prepares for potential war with Russia – FT
Cargo vessels. Stock photo: Getty Images

Europe’s largest port, Rotterdam, is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia by reserving space for military cargo vessels and planning how to reroute shipments if war breaks out.

Source: Financial Times

Details: The port has previously handled military cargo, but even during the Cold War, there was no area specifically designated for such shipments. Now, part of a container terminal is being allocated for these needs, the article says.

Advertisement:

"Boudewijn Siemons, chief executive of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said it was coordinating with neighbour Antwerp on how to manage if British, US and Canadian vehicles and supplies arrived," Financial Times reports.

In regards to the coordination with the Belgian port, it was stated that "we see each other less and less as competitors." If a large volume of arms was to arrive, Rotterdam plans to turn to Antwerp or other ports to offload part of the shipments.

Rotterdam is also a strategic oil storage site. Siemons called on European countries to stockpile other critical resources such as copper, lithium and graphite. On 8 July, the EU is expected to unveil a strategy for building reserves of essential goods – including medical and energy equipment, food, and water.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that Russia used a military vessel to escort sanctioned tankers through the English Channel. Two sanctioned tankers and a Russian navy ship entered the channel simultaneously, heading to Russian ports to load oil.
  • Russia has also started escorting shadow fleet tankers in the Gulf of Finland with warships. The Finnish Navy has confirmed that there has been increased military activity in the region.
  • Meanwhile, Denmark has begun deploying maritime drones in the Baltic Sea to help protect underwater infrastructure and monitor vessels amid growing hybrid threats from Russia.
  • France’s navy has also, for the first time, deployed the 101-metre-long intelligence ship Dupuy de Lôme to the Baltic to intercept radio signals linked to Russian activity.
  • It was also previously reported that Donald Trump’s unstable customs policy, combined with low water levels in rivers, triggered Europe’s worst logistics disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic. The ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg are the most congested, and the situation is expected to last for several more months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

portsNetherlands
Advertisement:
Lutsk comes under most intense Russian attack since full-scale invasion
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
All News
ports
Russia launches massive drone attack on Mykolaiv port infrastructure
Ukrainian seaports have handled nearly 40 million tonnes of cargo since the start of the year
Russians strike Odesa port infrastructure with ballistic missiles: two killed, several injured
RECENT NEWS
06:51
Lutsk comes under most intense Russian attack since full-scale invasion
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: