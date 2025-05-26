Russia uses warships to protect its shadow fleet

Russia has started using warships to escort shadow fleet tankers in the Gulf of Finland for the first time.

Source: Moscow Times

Quote: "Russia has always had a military presence in the region... What is new is that Russia is now protecting tankers belonging to its shadow fleet in the narrow waters of the Gulf of Finland. This has involved military escort operations and the presence of armed forces," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Details: The Finnish Navy confirmed the increase in military traffic in the region. Häkkänen stressed that he did not consider this a direct threat to Finland but noted: "But it’s clear that Russia is strengthening its military capabilities and remains an aggressive and dangerous neighbour to all of Europe."

On 13 May, Estonia attempted to stop the Jaguar tanker, which belongs to the Kremlin's shadow fleet. In response, Russia launched a Su-35 fighter jet that violated NATO airspace to escort the vessel to the port of Primorsk.

Background:

On 19 May, the Russian authorities released the Green Admire tanker, which had been detained in Russian territorial waters on 18 May after leaving the port of Sillamäe, Estonia, with a shale oil cargo.

The French Navy deployed the 101-metre-long reconnaissance vessel Dupuy de Lome to the Baltic Sea for the first time to intercept radio signals related to Russian activities.

Estonia decided not to use the route that passes through Russian territorial waters any more after Russia detained the Green Admire oil tanker.

