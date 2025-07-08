All Sections
Trailer for 2000 Meters to Andriivka by Oscar-Winning Director Mstyslav Chernov released

Daria LobanokTuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:59
Arthouse Traffic has released the first trailer of the film 2000 Meters to Andriivka

The first trailer for 2000 Metres to Andriivka, directed by Oscar-winning Mstyslav Chernov, has appeared online. It will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on 28 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Kultura; press service of the distributor Arthouse Traffic

Details: The village of Andriivka is located ten kilometres from Bakhmut. Fierce fighting took place there during the Ukrainian counter-offensive in 2023.

The film shows how the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade fought to liberate this village. The directors captured every step of the operation.

Chernov worked on the project with the FRONTLINE and Associated Press team for almost one and a half years. The team involved in the film includes photographer Oleksandr Babenko, producer Michelle Mizner, who worked with Chernov on the film 20 Days in Mariupol, and Raney Aronson-Rath.

"When the world talks about what Ukraine has to give to whom, which territory we need to forget and what we need to sacrifice, I want them to watch this film and remember two things. The first is that Ukrainians want peace, but will fight for their families and land to the end. And the second, this is not about abstract metres, tens of thousands of kilometres. 

This is about human lives and the blood of heroes. Ukrainians want peace, but they will fight to the end. It's not just about metres of land, it's about human lives," Chernov said during the Ukrainian premiere at this year's Docudays UA festival.

This is the second feature film by the director and Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov, who has won Oscar, Pulitzer, BAFTA, and Directors' and Producers' Guild of America awards.

The film's music was composed by two-time Grammy Award-winning composer and music producer Sam Slater, who also composed the music for Chernobyl and The Joker.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where Mstyslav Chernov won Best Director in the World Cinema Documentary programme award.

The film was screened in Ukraine for the first time at Docudays UA, winning three awards: the main prize at Docu/World, the Rights Now! Award and the Audience Award. Last year, Mstyslav Chernov also presented the film at one of the most prestigious European film forums, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Background: In 2024, the documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, Yevhen Malolietka and Vasylisa Stepanenko won a number of awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA and the Sundance Audience Choice Award.

