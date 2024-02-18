All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


20 Days in Mariupol wins BAFTA award for best documentary

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 February 2024, 22:38
20 Days in Mariupol wins BAFTA award for best documentary
A scene from the film. Photo: BAFTA Awards website

The film 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov has won Best Documentary at the BAFTA Awards.

Source: Suspilne. Culture, referring to the BAFTA Awards website

Details: Mstyslav Chernov took to the stage to receive the award, as well as producer Vasylisa Stepanenko, who, together with Chernov and photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka, worked in besieged Mariupol in 2022.

Advertisement:

Film producers Michelle Misner and Raney Aronson-Rath were also on stage.

The film was also nominated for Best Film not in the English Language. However, the winner in this category was Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, to be released in Ukraine on 22 February, which also won awards for Sound and Outstanding British Film.

The BAFTAs are annual awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts – the UK's equivalent of the Oscars.

20 Days in Mariupol has also been Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary. The awards ceremony will take place on the night of 10 March.

20 Days in Mariupol tells the story of the early weeks of the fighting in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The film was created by director and photographer Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko. They were the last journalists to cover the beginning of Russia's destruction of Mariupol, and all three won the Pulitzer Prize for their work.

The film was the highest-grossing documentary in Ukraine last year, earning UAH 500,000 (roughly US$13,100) in its opening weekend alone.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: cultureMariupol
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
culture
Regarding 2023: 4 prominent literary events held in Ukraine
Rivne theatre actor Volodymyr Fedinchuk killed at the front
Ukrainian artists triumph at Bologna Illustrators Exhibition
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: