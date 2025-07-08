Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
On Tuesday 8 July, Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army announced the opening of a representative office in Ukraine, a country to which it has been supplying products since 2022.
Source: the company's website, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Excalibur Army explained that the opening of the Ukrainian representative office is intended to strengthen local cooperation, optimise logistics and start joint production of defence products in Ukraine.
Among other things, Excalibur Army's Ukrainian representative office will process orders and documentation and provide technical advice.
The Czech company emphasised that since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, it has supplied Kyiv with over 1,000 ground systems, particularly tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems and rocket launchers, as well as over two million large-calibre ammunition rounds.
"Thanks to the collaboration with the Ukrainian Armor company, we have already prepared the project for the local production of large calibre ammunition," Excalibur Army said in a statement.
Background:
- In 2022, Excalibur Army won a contract to modernise nearly 100 T-72 tanks, which the United States and the Netherlands financed as part of military aid to Ukraine.
- Earlier, the Czech company announced the allocation of about CZK 650 million (over €27 million) for the construction of another production facility for modernising Soviet-era tanks for Ukraine.
