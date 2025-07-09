Woman injured and hospitalised after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Russian forces conducted another large-scale drone attack on settlements in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 8-9 July. A woman has been injured and hospitalised as a result of the attack on the Brovary district.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, a 45-year-old woman has been injured in the enemy attack on the Brovary district. She is being hospitalised.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that she suffered a closed chest fracture. All necessary medical treatment is being provided."

Details: Kalashnyk urged oblast residents to stay in shelters as Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure.

Background: On the night of 8-9 July, Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. Air defence was responding in many oblasts, including the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!