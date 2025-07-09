Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Three people have been killed and another 11 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 8 July: two in Bilytske and one in Novyi Donbas. Another 11 people in the oblast were injured over the day."

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 3,327 and injured at least 7,491 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Filashkin emphasises that these figures do not take into account the casualties caused by the Russians in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Update: Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided bomb on Bilytske. The attack killed two women, while three other people aged 19, 28 and 45 sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel injuries and a cut wound.

The Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK module on a residential area of Rodynske.

