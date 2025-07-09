All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 July 2025, 08:29
Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Three people have been killed and another 11 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 8 July: two in Bilytske and one in Novyi Donbas. Another 11 people in the oblast were injured over the day."

Advertisement:

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 3,327 and injured at least 7,491 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Filashkin emphasises that these figures do not take into account the casualties caused by the Russians in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Update: Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided bomb on Bilytske. The attack killed two women, while three other people aged 19, 28 and 45 sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel injuries and a cut wound.

The Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK module on a residential area of Rodynske.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
ECHR: Russia is responsible for large-scale human rights violations in Donbas and downing of flight MH17
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian troops advance in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Russians occupy two more Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, causing injuries and house fires – photos
21:30
Zelenskyy and Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss sanctions, weapons and air defence in Rome
21:10
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
20:10
Ukraine will need over US$40bn in external financing in 2026, Ukrainian PM says
19:55
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported
19:39
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
19:10
French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause
18:57
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome
18:38
Czechia to train eight Ukrainian F-16 pilots by end of 2026
18:24
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: