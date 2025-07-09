Two countries want to produce anti-personnel mines for themselves and Ukraine – Reuters

Lithuania and Finland intend to start producing anti-personnel mines next year for their own needs as well as for Ukraine due to the military threat from Russia.

Source: Reuters citing representatives of the two countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two countries bordering Russia – Finland and Lithuania – have announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of such mines, and, as government officials report, production can begin after the completion of a six-month withdrawal process.

"We are going to spend hundreds of millions of euros on anti-tank mines, but also on anti-personnel mines. It will be a significant amount," said Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa.

He said that tens of thousands of anti-personnel mines, or even more, will be ordered.

"Our national industry will be one of the sources. Our industry can make these," Aleksa said.

Vincas Jurgutis, head of the Lithuanian Defence Industry Association, said that once production is up and running, Lithuania will be able to supply mines to other countries, including Ukraine.

Heikki Autto, chairman of the Finnish Parliament's Defence Committee, said that his country should have its own production of anti-personnel mines.

"They are a highly effective and very cost-efficient weapons system," he said.

He also said that Finland could supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

"It is not only right and our duty to support Ukraine, it is also important for Finland's own security," Autto said.

He stated that before joining the Ottawa Treaty in 2011, Helsinki had over a million anti-personnel mines.

Finnish defence companies Nammo Lapua, Insta and Raikka have informed the parliamentary defence committee that they are interested in producing mines. Another company, Forcit Explosives, has stated that it is ready to discuss opportunities with the military.

When asked whether Latvia would start producing anti-personnel mines, the country's Ministry of Defence did not give a clear answer, but noted that the Latvian defence industry "has the necessary capabilities and the metalworking sector is highly advanced".

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said his country had no immediate plans to purchase anti-personnel mines.

Background:

The 1997 Ottawa Convention has come under increased pressure due to Russia's war against Ukraine, especially in Russia's neighbouring countries, which fear an expansion of Moscow's aggression.

In March, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia announced their intention to withdraw from the international convention due to the threat to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus.

Finland's recent decision to withdraw from the treaty left Norway as the only European country bordering Russia that does not plan to follow its allies.

Norway has criticised this decision.

