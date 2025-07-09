All Sections
​​Two Chinese nationals detained in Kyiv for attempting to smuggle out secret documentation on Neptune missiles – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 9 July 2025, 12:56
One of the detained men. Photo: The Prosecutor's Office

In Kyiv, the Counterintelligence Service of the Security Service of Ukraine has detained two Chinese citizens who attempted to smuggle out information regarding the production of Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

Source: statement by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from SSU: "The Counterintelligence Service of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv who were attempting to illegally export secret documentation on the Ukrainian RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China...

The investigation established that one of the Chinese spies was a 24-year-old former student of one of Kyiv's technical universities. He remained in Kyiv after being expelled in 2023 for academic failure.

The other person involved is his father, who resided in China but periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his son's espionage activities."

 
The two detained men (in the centre and on the right). 
Photo: The Prosecutor's Office

Details: The SSU stated that the former Chinese student attempted to recruit a Ukrainian involved in the development of new weapons in order to obtain technical documentation on the production of Neptune missiles.

Quote from SSU: "The SSU counterintelligence exposed the spy at the initial stage of his intelligence activities and detained him while he was receiving secret documents. The next step was to detain his father, who was supposed to pass on the secret information to the Chinese special services."

Details: The SSU specified that the father entered Ukraine on 7 July and visited the Chinese embassy in Kyiv the next day.

Both detainees were served with notices of suspicion under Article 114.1 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, espionage.

