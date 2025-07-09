All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome: details of presidential visit

Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy SydorenkoWednesday, 9 July 2025, 13:12
Zelenskyy arrives in Rome: details of presidential visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome on Wednesday 9 July, where he is scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV and a US delegation.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy's visit to Italy is part of his participation in the International Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction. His programme in Rome begins with an audience with Pope Leo XIV.

Advertisement:

He will then travel to the official residence of the Italian president, the Quirinal Palace, where an official welcome ceremony, delegation presentations, and a group photo will take place.

At 16:10, Zelenskyy is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Later, at 17:30, the Ukrainian president will meet Keith Kellogg, the US President’s special envoy for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a number of important meetings with leaders of states and international organisations to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Background:

  • As reported earlier, the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Italy on 10-11 July. The US delegation will attend the event together with Keith Kellogg, special envoy of the US President on Ukraine.
  • European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Marta Kos will also take part in the conference.
  • Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker has stated that Vienna is ready to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyZelenskyy
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Italy
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
Italy's foreign minister condemns Russia's latest large-scale airstrike on Ukraine
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: