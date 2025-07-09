Zelenskyy arrives in Rome: details of presidential visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome on Wednesday 9 July, where he is scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV and a US delegation.

Details: Zelenskyy's visit to Italy is part of his participation in the International Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction. His programme in Rome begins with an audience with Pope Leo XIV.

He will then travel to the official residence of the Italian president, the Quirinal Palace, where an official welcome ceremony, delegation presentations, and a group photo will take place.

At 16:10, Zelenskyy is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Later, at 17:30, the Ukrainian president will meet Keith Kellogg, the US President’s special envoy for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a number of important meetings with leaders of states and international organisations to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Background:

As reported earlier, the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Italy on 10-11 July. The US delegation will attend the event together with Keith Kellogg, special envoy of the US President on Ukraine.

European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Marta Kos will also take part in the conference.

Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker has stated that Vienna is ready to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference.

