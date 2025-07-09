All Sections
Ground robots of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade force Russian troops to surrender – video

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 9 July 2025, 15:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

For the first time in history, Russian troops surrendered to ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Facebook, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote: "Without infantry and without casualties. The 3rd Assault Brigade has carried out an unprecedented operation – soldiers attacked enemy positions in Kharkiv Oblast, carried out a mop-up operation and captured occupiers using only drones and ground robotic systems."

Details: The brigade reported that Russian fortifications had been struck by FPV drones and kamikaze ground robotic systems. When another robot approached the destroyed dugout, the Russian soldiers, seeking to avoid detonation, declared surrender. The surviving Russians were escorted to Ukrainian positions by drones and were taken prisoner in accordance with protocol.

"Positions that had previously withstood two assaults by adjacent units were retaken by the 3rd Assault Brigade’s robots thanks to well-planned offensive actions. The cleared fortifications and a forest belt have been secured by our forces," the brigade added.

They said that the operation had been carried out by the first platoon NC13 of the Unmanned Systems Forces "DEUS EX MACHINA" company of the 2nd Assault Company.

"This is the first confirmed successful assault in modern warfare conducted exclusively by unmanned platforms!" the 3rd Assault Brigade emphasised.

Background: Ground robots have been used to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the battlefield. In May, the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard conducted a successful evacuation operation using a ground robotic system. It was a Ukrainian robot logistician called Tarhan that had been converted into a tow truck.

