Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured

One civilian has been killed and four others injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said two civilians had been injured in Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district on 1 August.

A Russian shell hit a house in the village of Veselianka, killing a 63-year-old man.

A Russian attack damaged a residential building and caused a fire in Malokaterynivka. A 65-year-old man has been injured. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that two more people, a 36-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman, had been injured. One was injured in Veselianka and the other in Malokaterynivka.

He later added that the number of those injured in the Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district had risen to four.

