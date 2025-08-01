All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 05:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured
Damaged building. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

One civilian has been killed and four others injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said two civilians had been injured in Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district on 1 August. 

Advertisement:

A Russian shell hit a house in the village of Veselianka, killing a 63-year-old man.

A Russian attack damaged a residential building and caused a fire in Malokaterynivka. A 65-year-old man has been injured. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that two more people, a 36-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman, had been injured. One was injured in Veselianka and the other in Malokaterynivka.

He later added that the number of those injured in the Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district had risen to four.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastZaporizhzhiacasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske
RECENT NEWS
10:55
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
09:50
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured
09:07
Ukrainian air defence downs 44 Russian drones, 28 UAVs hit targets
09:05
Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia
08:54
Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kherson
08:49
Battlefield sees 160 clashes over past day, 47 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
07:34
Russians hit Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, causing large-scale fires at businesses – photos
07:09
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
05:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured
04:59
Microsoft exposes Kremlin hackers who targeted foreign embassies in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: