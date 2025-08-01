All Sections
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 07:09
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier carrying a machine gun. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded and 33 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,054,200 (+940) military personnel;
  • 11,068 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,068 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,944 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,451 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 49,057 (+163) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,551 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,894 (+72) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

