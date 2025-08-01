Russians hit Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, causing large-scale fires at businesses – photos

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast on the night of 31 July-1 August, causing large-scale fires at civilian businesses in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians launched a series of strikes on the Bila Tserkva district on the night of 31 July-1 August. Large-scale fires broke out at civilian businesses in Bila Tserkva as a result of the attack."

Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: No casualties have been recorded

Firefighting operations are ongoing. Over 100 firefighters and 34 fire appliances, including robotic equipment, have been deployed.

Updated: Later, Kalashnyk added that a fire had broken out at production facilities in the Bila Tserkva district and partial destruction of an office building belonging to a furniture business had been recorded.

Fire at the scene. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

"Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire at the production site," he said.

Firefighting robot at the scene. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

