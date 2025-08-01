Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kherson

A woman has been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 1 August.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Shanko: "At around 06:40, occupying forces struck the Dniprovskyi district. A 51-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Shanko said that the woman was a mother of three children.

Updated: Kherson Oblast Military Administration Head Prokudin later added that the lives of the woman’s daughters are not in danger.

"The three girls, aged 17, 15 and 14, have been hospitalised and remain under doctors’ supervision. They have been diagnosed with acute stress reaction," Prokudin said.

