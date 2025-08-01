Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia

In Germany, Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter from the ruling Christian Democratic Union is advocating that the country withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel mines.

Source: Kiesewetter during a broadcast by German TV channel ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kiesewetter said that Germany needed to exit the anti-personnel mine ban convention due to Russia's threat.

At the same time, he said that he supports a temporary withdrawal from the Ottawa Agreement until Russia recognises its neighbouring countries’ right to exist.

Kiesewetter referred to the withdrawal from the convention of several countries which, according to him, feel threatened due to Russia’s actions.

He also reiterated that Russia is widely using anti-personnel mines in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Although Germany does not share borders with Russia or Belarus, Kiesewetter believes that the German tank brigade permanently stationed in Lithuania is potentially at risk.

He added that Germany must ask itself whether it was becoming a target in Lithuania and whether it was making itself vulnerable due to the absence of deterrence factors.

Background:

Recently, Finnish President Alexander Stubb approved Finland’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, and the country’s authorities have already notified the UN of this step.

The Baltic states and Poland have followed suit in light of the changing security situation in the region. Estonia and Lithuania notified the UN of their withdrawal from the convention at the end of June.

