Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 1 August 2025, 09:05
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In Germany, Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter from the ruling Christian Democratic Union is advocating that the country withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel mines.

Source: Kiesewetter during a broadcast by German TV channel ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kiesewetter said that Germany needed to exit the anti-personnel mine ban convention due to Russia's threat.

At the same time, he said that he supports a temporary withdrawal from the Ottawa Agreement until Russia recognises its neighbouring countries’ right to exist.

Kiesewetter referred to the withdrawal from the convention of several countries which, according to him, feel threatened due to Russia’s actions.

He also reiterated that Russia is widely using anti-personnel mines in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Although Germany does not share borders with Russia or Belarus, Kiesewetter believes that the German tank brigade permanently stationed in Lithuania is potentially at risk.

He added that Germany must ask itself whether it was becoming a target in Lithuania and whether it was making itself vulnerable due to the absence of deterrence factors.

Background:

  • Recently, Finnish President Alexander Stubb approved Finland’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, and the country’s authorities have already notified the UN of this step.
  • The Baltic states and Poland have followed suit in light of the changing security situation in the region. Estonia and Lithuania notified the UN of their withdrawal from the convention at the end of June.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Is Russia preparing for war with NATO? What's behind large-scale military exercises in Belarus
Lithuania finds drone that entered from Belarus
Russian oil tankers idle off India as US and EU increase sanctions pressure – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 5,100 aerial bombs, over 3,800 attack drones and almost 260 missiles against Ukraine in July
Ukrainian intelligence identifies Russian commander responsible for Shahed attacks on Ukraine
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: names of three more people who were killed revealed
Germany announces transfer of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles from Raytheon, Ukraine is among recipients
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: pre-school teacher, her two sons and brother killed
