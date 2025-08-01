All Sections
Germany announces transfer of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 1 August 2025, 11:57
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Germany has announced it will deliver two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, following an agreement with the United States under which Berlin will be first in line to receive replacements for the systems it sends.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, cited by Reuters; as reported by European Pravda

Details: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that thanks to US commitments, "Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components".

The Bundeswehr will first deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine in the coming days, and then, within two to three months, it will hand over other system components.

In return, Germany will receive new Patriot systems from the United States on an accelerated schedule.

Background:

  • On 14 July, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington that the United States would no longer provide weapons to Ukraine for free – European countries and Canada would now finance the purchases.
  • Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, in an interview with European Pravda, responded to a question about how many Patriot systems Ukraine expects from Germany by saying the number is currently changing. "We initially asked the Germans to purchase two systems for us from the United States. After the Ramstein meeting, it was publicly announced that the partners were trying to find five systems. However, in reality, we need ten or more," he said.

