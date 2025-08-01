All Sections
Two more cats rescued from destroyed apartment block in Kyiv after spending nearly 24 hours under rubble – photos

Alyona PavliukFriday, 1 August 2025, 13:09
Photo: State Emergency Service

Two cats have been rescued from under the rubble of a Kyiv apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile strike on the night of 30-31 July. They had been trapped for nearly 24 hours.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine

Details: One cat was found in the morning, stuck between charred concrete slabs on what remained of the fifth floor.

Rescue workers described him as "frightened but alive".

The other cat was rescued during the night. His entire family had been killed in the attack.

"He was trembling. He didn’t understand what was happening. He was waiting," the SES added.

Among the other animals saved by the rescue services are a dog, some parrots and a rabbit.

"They’re small and vulnerable – but all of them survived, because rescue workers save everyone they can," the SES wrote.

 
 
 
 

"It’s impossible to hold back tears when you see strong hands carefully cradling a tiny heart that’s still beating."

Background:

  • Earlier, on the evening of 31 July, the Kyiv Animal Rescue Group reported that 11 animals had been rescued from the rubble – 10 cats and a parrot.
  • As of 12:00 on 1 August, 31 people have been confirmed killed in the attack on Kyiv, including five children – the youngest just two years old. Another 159 people were injured.

