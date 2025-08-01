Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July has risen to 28, including three children. Another 159 people have been injured, including 16 children.
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs; Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved 10 bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district overnight and in the morning, including the body of a two-year-old child."
Updated: At 08:00, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that another body had been found under the rubble of the building.
"Twenty-seven people have now been killed. We've just received information that emergency workers have pulled another person from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district," he said.
At 08:34, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the death toll had risen to 28.
Details: Khorunzhyi predicts that the death toll from this Russian strike may still rise. As of now, emergency workers have cleared 70% of the destroyed structures of the building.
The rescue operation is ongoing.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with drones and missiles.
- Twenty-seven locations across four districts of the capital were affected by the attack.
- Six-year-old Matvii Marchenko was killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv. He was a student of a Kyiv karate club. It was also reported that Liliia Stepanchuk, a patrol police officer, was one of those killed in Russia's overnight missile strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.
- In addition, Hromadske journalist Nataliia Mazina and her husband Dmytro Mazin were injured in the drone strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. Their apartment was damaged.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!