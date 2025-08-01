All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 08:35
Emergency workers carry a body. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July has risen to 28, including three children. Another 159 people have been injured, including 16 children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs; Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved 10 bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district overnight and in the morning, including the body of a two-year-old child."

Updated: At 08:00, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that another body had been found under the rubble of the building.

"Twenty-seven people have now been killed. We've just received information that emergency workers have pulled another person from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district," he said.

At 08:34, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the death toll had risen to 28.

 
Emergency workers carry a body.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Khorunzhyi predicts that the death toll from this Russian strike may still rise. As of now, emergency workers have cleared 70% of the destroyed structures of the building.

 
Emergency workers carry a body.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Background:

