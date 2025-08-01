"It is a matter of nuclear deterrence": France expects real threat from Russia by 2030

France’s Chief of Defence Staff General Thierry Burkhard believes that Russia could become "a real threat" to Europe within five years. In his view, European military methods must evolve and adapt to the new conditions.

Source: Burkhard in an interview with The Economist, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Burkhard is convinced that in a conflict, the Russian people would survive "five minutes longer than us". "Russia’s combat experience, huge mass and capacity for endurance make it dangerous," the general noted.

Given the threat posed by Russia, Burkhard believes the United States will not abandon Europe. He also places hope on the development of relations between France, the United Kingdom and Germany, which he sees as a future lever of influence.

He is convinced that this alliance, which has been strengthening in recent months, could become "a European pillar of NATO".

The general also described a shift in the methods of warfare, stating that high-tech weapons such as SCALP cruise missiles will be crucial. However, these are expensive and must be complemented by cheaper munitions intended to exhaust the enemy.

In addition to equipment, tactics and organisation should not be neglected. Today, all armies have unmanned aerial vehicles, but the most effective will be those able to combine them "on land, air and sea".

After outlining these recommendations, Burkhard admitted that if France were truly threatened by Russia, "it is not a matter of conventional weapons, it is a matter of nuclear deterrence".

Background:

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a significant increase in the country’s defence spending, particularly because of the threat from Russia.

He also emphasised the special role of Paris and London in ensuring European security.

