"Torture is crime": Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Kiriienko reacts to Azealia Banks mocking him – video

Alyona PavliukFriday, 1 August 2025, 14:14
Torture is crime: Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Kiriienko reacts to Azealia Banks mocking him – video
Photo: Kiriienko on Facebook

Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Kiriienko, a defender of Mariupol, has reacted to remarks made by American rapper Azealia Banks after she mocked his appearance and weight loss following his time in Russian captivity.  

He said he hopes that none of Banks’ loved ones will ever have to endure such a "diet" and reminded her that torture is a crime.

Source: Kiriienko on Facebook

Quote: "I’m Ukrainian, and I support freedom of speech. Each of us has the right to express our opinion. But conscience and honour should impose certain limits.

Azealia, I hope that none of your loved ones ever experience the kind of ‘diet’ Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to – constant humiliation, beatings, and starvation."

Details: He said that he is aware of the tragedy African Americans have gone through, and he has personally felt how the experience of captivity can break the human spirit.

"Torture is a crime. There is no place for captivity in the civilised world. People are made for freedom and mutual understanding. And that is exactly what I teach my children – to take responsibility for every word they say. Because every word is a seed of action. And every global tragedy has started with a single wrong word," he added.

 
Kiriienko after and before the captivity
Photo: Radio Liberty

Background:

  • For context, on 26 July, Azealia Banks posted a mocking message alongside photos of Oleksandr Kiriienko, a marine from Ukraine’s 36th Brigade, showing his appearance before and after Russian captivity.
  • "Well, something needed to stop his fat a** from eating," the rapper tweeted.
  • Kiriienko was captured on 12 April 2022 after he and his brothers-in-arms left the Illich steel plant in Mariupol. He endured torture and abuse at the hands of Russian forces, during which time he lost 40 kg (88 lb).
  • He returned home as part of a prisoner exchange on 5 February 2025.
  • Azealia Banks has repeatedly expressed support for Russia. She has called Vladimir Putin her favourite supervillain of all time and said that Ukraine should just reunite with the USSR.

torturesRusso-Ukrainian war
