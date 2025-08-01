Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has called on the European Union once again to move away from confrontation and cooperate with Russia.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko during a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Russia's Valaam Island, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Lukashenko: "They shouldn’t be locking horns with us, but seek common ground. The European Union and Russia, if united, would become an unstoppable force. Unfortunately, they [EU politicians] fail to grasp this."

Details: According to Lukashenko, the Americans will not allow this, however.

"It’s scary for them. It’s scarier than China would be. If they were to unite, it would be a force. But they don’t understand it. They probably don’t need it either," he claimed.

Background:

Earlier, pro-Russian Moldovan Socialist party leader Igor Dodon visited Minsk following a trip to Moscow. He promised Lukashenko he would "take relations" between the two countries to a "new level" if he wins the upcoming elections in Moldova.

On 26 June, Lukashenko publicly reflected on the reasons why Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to visit Belarus for the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

