Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
Friday, 1 August 2025, 19:55
A 75-year-old woman was killed and two men aged 62 and 64 were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on 1 August.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "At around 13:15, Russian forces attacked the village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district. A 75-year-old woman was killed."
Details: Two men aged 62 and 64 were injured as a result of a munition being dropped from a drone in the village of Tokarivka in the Derhachi hromada. The men were taken to hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
