All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 August 2025, 19:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 75-year-old woman was killed and two men aged 62 and 64 were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on 1 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At around 13:15, Russian forces attacked the village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district. A 75-year-old woman was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Two men aged 62 and 64 were injured as a result of a munition being dropped from a drone in the village of Tokarivka in the Derhachi hromada. The men were taken to hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastcombat actionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Five dead, five injured in Kharkiv Oblast as Russia targets people queuing for water
RECENT NEWS
20:52
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine
20:18
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
20:06
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
19:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
19:32
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
19:28
Trump reveals his own data on Russian losses since start of year
18:59
Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country
18:36
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
18:07
Mother and two daughters killed in Russian strike had moved to Kyiv from Donbas to escape war
16:48
Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: