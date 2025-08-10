All Sections
Ukrainian wakeboarder, 17, wins silver medal at 2025 World Games

Stanislav LysakSunday, 10 August 2025, 13:45
Sofiia Sokolova. Photo: Instagram: a.wake.fish

Ukrainian wakeboarder Sofiia Sokolova has earned a silver medal at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the wakeboarding final, 17-year-old Sokolova secured a silver medal with a score of 50 points, finishing just behind Canada's Bailey Rush. The bronze medal was claimed by South Korea's Moon Joohee.

This marks the end of the Ukrainian athlete's performances at the World Games. Sofiia’s medal is Ukraine's ninth placement at the competition in China.

In the medal standings, Ukraine ranks fifth with four golds, four silvers and one bronze medal. Germany remains the leader with 9 golds and 21 medals in total.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian dragon boat paddlers added four medals to the country's World Games tally, including two golds, while jiu-jitsu fighter Bohdan Mochulskyi advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

