US to launch online drone shop similar to Ukraine's Brave1 Market

The US Army is set to launch a new online platform for purchasing unmanned systems in the autumn of 2025. The platform will be similar to Amazon, particularly in terms of interface. It will allow units to directly choose proved products based on price and performance, bypassing the excessive red tape that has characterised the Pentagon in recent years.

Details: The platform will feature products that can be filtered by cost and performance, allowing users to review, compare, select and purchase drones more quickly.

The US Army has stated that this approach is part of a broader effort to optimise the evaluation, procurement, and deployment of unmanned systems, aiming to simplify and accelerate the entire process.

It seems that the US Department of Defense understands that procurement speed is crucial in modern conflicts, especially when it comes to unmanned systems. Therefore, the United States is studying Ukraine's experience in this area, particularly the Brave1 Market for defence technologies.

This system was launched in Ukraine in early 2025. Units can directly purchase technologies, from drones to software solutions, which are needed on the front lines right now.

Brave1 Market already has more than 1000 innovative solutions. These include unmanned aerial and ground systems, electronic warfare equipment, artificial intelligence platforms, ammunition and various software applications.

There is an open catalogue and confidential lists. Service members can access the open catalogue after authorisation via the Diia app, a web portal and e-governance platform in Ukraine. However, the confidential lists are available only through the Delta system, a Ukrainian military situational awareness platform built to NATO standards and used exclusively by the armed forces.

This is not the only such system in Ukraine. In September last year, the state logistics operator introduced DOT-Chain, an innovative IT system for managing the Armed Forces’ logistics needs. This system has sped up the provision of supplies to the military. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that DOT-Chain has reduced delivery times by four times, thanks to the integration of applications, invoices, and signatures into one fully automated system.

As for the US system, the new platform aims to foster competition within the industry and shorten the time needed to select and purchase equipment. The initial number of systems available has not yet been announced, but the US has pledged to prioritise proven suppliers and solutions.

