Rheinmetall may double production of 155 mm projectiles at new plant in Ukraine

Rheinmetall, one of Germany's largest defence companies, plans to start producing 155 mm artillery ammunition in 2026 at a plant currently under construction in Ukraine. Its capacity may be larger than expected.

Details: Initially, the company planned to produce 150,000 artillery projectiles per year. However, CEO Armin Papperger said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt a few months ago that production would be expanded again and production capacity would be "significantly increased".

During a conference call on 7 August 2025, Papperger said Ukrainian officials aim to double the planned production capacity. As a result, the new plant could produce 300,000 155-mm projectiles annually, though it will take one to two years to reach this output.

However, he stated that producing more than 300,000 projectiles is not currently under discussion, as the Ukrainian government lacks the necessary funding. Additionally, bureaucratic challenges in Ukraine are causing delays. He expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the project’s progress.

Rheinmetall’s CEO cited the new plant in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, as an example. Construction of both that plant and the one in Ukraine began around the same time, but while the Unterlüß facility is now complete, work in Ukraine is still ongoing.

Papperger has previously criticised Ukrainian bureaucracy, but a source told German Aid to Ukraine that bureaucratic issues affect other companies as well, although they are not severe enough to significantly delay the plant's construction. Therefore, there is a strong likelihood that production will begin next year.

Background: Rheinmetall is set to produce infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, and powder charges in Romania and establish a training centre there.

