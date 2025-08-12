All Sections
Drone carrier capable of flying 200 km being developed for Ukraine

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:23
Drone carrier capable of flying 200 km being developed for Ukraine
Photo: Florian Seibel on Linkedin

The German company Quantum Systems is developing a new drone carrier called Sparta for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Defence Express, a Ukrainian military news outlet, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The drone has the following specifications:

  • total take-off weight of up to 23 kg, including 8 kg for two first-person view drones;
  • flight range of 200 km;
  • flight time of 6 to 8 hours.

According to Quantum Systems, Sparta can carry various payloads besides drones, such as cameras and other systems, enabling it to be used for reconnaissance, among other purposes.

The drone features a fixed-wing design with a V-shaped tail and is powered by an electric motor with a propeller. It is launched from the ground using a compact catapult.

Florian Seibel, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Systems, posted a video of the Sparta launch on LinkedIn. He also stated that the idea for Sparta was conceived in April, and the system was ready by July.

Earlier, in a separate post about the drone, he included the hashtag #madeinUkraine, which led to speculation that the new product would be manufactured in Ukraine. Ukrainska Pravda has asked Seibel for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the German defence news portal Hartpunkt reported that mass production of the new drone is expected to begin by the end of 2025, though it did not specify how many units will be produced in the initial phase.

On 10 August, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces began using an updated version of Quantum Systems’ Vector reconnaissance drones, now equipped with sound detectors to track enemy artillery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

