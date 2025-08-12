All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 12 August 2025, 19:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with his Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan and stated afterwards that their teams are working on the details of Dan’s upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy spoke with Dan on Tuesday 12 August. During the conversation, the presidents agreed on the next joint diplomatic steps.

Zelenskyy noted that both countries are preparing for essential engagements tomorrow, Wednesday 13 August.

He also stressed that Ukraine is looking forward to a visit by Dan. According to Zelenskyy, teams are already working on the details.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thanked Nicușor Dan and all EU leaders for today's statement of clear support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We all agree: the first step toward a just peace must be a ceasefire."

More details: Zelenskyy added that everything now depends on the determination of US President Donald Trump and the unity of Europe.

"If Russia is not ready to stop the killings, then there must be sanctions on its economy that will force it to do so," he concluded.

Background: 

  • In late July, Dan stated that his country would support Ukraine, particularly in the military sphere, but the transfer of Patriot air defence missile systems had not yet been discussed.
  • That same month, media reports indicated that the Romanian Ministry of Defence had begun talks with Ukraine on joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles, which could also be exported to other European countries.
  • On 7 August, Romania's Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu and Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

