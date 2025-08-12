Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Yurii Volyk, a sniper and former priest from Trostianets in Sumy Oblast, has been killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He was 36.

Source: priest Roman Hryshchuk; Trostianets City Council

Quote from Hryshchuk: "Heroically covering his brothers-in-arms during a firefight, priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from Trostianets, Priest Yurii Volyk, was killed. Now he is in God’s embrace, in a place of light! Rest in peace, my friend."

Details: According to his hometown council, Volyk was called up for military service in late March 2025. He served as a sniper-rifleman.

"During his service, he proved himself a brave and responsible soldier, respected and trusted by his brothers-in-arms," the city council said.

On 6 August, during a firefight, Yurii sustained a fatal wound. He is survived by his mother.

