All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 12 August 2025, 20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Yurii Volyk. Photo: Trostianets City Council on Facebook

Yurii Volyk, a sniper and former priest from Trostianets in Sumy Oblast, has been killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He was 36.

Source: priest Roman Hryshchuk; Trostianets City Council 

Quote from Hryshchuk: "Heroically covering his brothers-in-arms during a firefight, priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from Trostianets, Priest Yurii Volyk, was killed. Now he is in God’s embrace, in a place of light! Rest in peace, my friend." 

Advertisement:

Details: According to his hometown council, Volyk was called up for military service in late March 2025. He served as a sniper-rifleman.

"During his service, he proved himself a brave and responsible soldier, respected and trusted by his brothers-in-arms," the city council said.

On 6 August, during a firefight, Yurii sustained a fatal wound. He is survived by his mother.

Background: Earlier, Ihor Klymovych, a historian and artist, was killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces attack Russian command post, killing brigade commander
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
20:51
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
20:50
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place
20:48
Sanctions against Russia force India to ship diesel to China for first time in four years – Bloomberg
20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:04
The threat to Zelenskyy's legacy: will Ukraine make another U-turn on its path to the EU?
19:47
Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation
19:44
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
19:40
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: