Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion

Since the start of the full-scale war, 87 Russian service personnel have been served with notices of suspicion for committing sexual violence in the occupied territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as in Russia.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request from Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Prosecutors have referred 45 indictments against 58 individuals to court. At present, courts have delivered 12 verdicts against 19 individuals, all of whom were sentenced to prison time. All proceedings were conducted in absentia.

Twelve defendants were sentenced to 12 years in prison, two received 10- and 11-year sentences respectively, and five were sentenced to 15 years.

"All verdicts were delivered under the procedure of special trial in absentia," the Office of the Prosecutor General explained.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prosecutors have recorded 372 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV). These are 136 cases against men, 236 against women, 19 against underage girls and one against an underage boy.

The victims have suffered rape, mutilation or violence to the genitals, forced nudity, threats and attempted rape, coercion to witness sexual abuse of loved ones, among other crimes.

The largest number of CRSV cases has been recorded in Kherson Oblast – 116, Donetsk Oblast – 86, and Kyiv Oblast – 60.

Other regions where CRSV cases have been recorded include:

Kharkiv Oblast – 46;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 26;

Mykolaiv Oblast – 11;

Luhansk Oblast – 9;

Chernihiv Oblast – 8;

Odesa Oblast – 6;

Sumy Oblast – 3;

Autonomous Republic of Crimea – 1.

"This statistical information refers exclusively to crimes committed against the civilian population. Data regarding servicemen are not included in this statistic and will not be made public until the end of martial law," the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

