All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion

Olena BarsukovaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
Stock photo: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos

Since the start of the full-scale war, 87 Russian service personnel have been served with notices of suspicion for committing sexual violence in the occupied territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as in Russia.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request from Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Prosecutors have referred 45 indictments against 58 individuals to court. At present, courts have delivered 12 verdicts against 19 individuals, all of whom were sentenced to prison time. All proceedings were conducted in absentia.

Advertisement:

Twelve defendants were sentenced to 12 years in prison, two received 10- and 11-year sentences respectively, and five were sentenced to 15 years.

"All verdicts were delivered under the procedure of special trial in absentia," the Office of the Prosecutor General explained.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prosecutors have recorded 372 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV). These are 136 cases against men, 236 against women, 19 against underage girls and one against an underage boy.

The victims have suffered rape, mutilation or violence to the genitals, forced nudity, threats and attempted rape, coercion to witness sexual abuse of loved ones, among other crimes.

The largest number of CRSV cases has been recorded in Kherson Oblast – 116, Donetsk Oblast – 86, and Kyiv Oblast – 60.

Other regions where CRSV cases have been recorded include:

  • Kharkiv Oblast – 46;
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 26;
  • Mykolaiv Oblast – 11;
  • Luhansk Oblast – 9;
  • Chernihiv Oblast – 8;
  • Odesa Oblast – 6;
  • Sumy Oblast – 3;
  • Autonomous Republic of Crimea – 1.

"This statistical information refers exclusively to crimes committed against the civilian population. Data regarding servicemen are not included in this statistic and will not be made public until the end of martial law," the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian National Guard video shows Spartan Brigade repelling Russian assault on Pokrovsk front
Situation on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts remains most challenging – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
12:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
11:58
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
11:56
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
11:38
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: