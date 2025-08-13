All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles

Andrii HaladeiWednesday, 13 August 2025, 12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that Russia is failing to fulfil its state defence order for Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in an interactive diagram released on the War & Sanctions portal

Details: The data shows that of the 116 companies involved in producing the Kh-59M2/M2A missile, around 50 remain unsanctioned by any country. Yet, even under these conditions, Russia is struggling to meet its defence order.

Advertisement:

Defence Intelligence says Russia lacks both domestic and imported electronic components and manufacturing capacity, leading to missed production deadlines. The situation is not remedied even by using old engines and components for the guidance systems.

In some cases, manufacturers have used mock-ups with the same dimensions and weight instead of installing active radar homing heads (ARH), the most expensive part of the missile.

Meanwhile, dozens of companies continue to produce electronic components, guidance systems and other crucial parts for the Kh-59 while remaining unsanctioned. Though at reduced quality, this enables ongoing modernisation and production of the missiles.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasised that sanctions are an effective tool and urged the international community to extend them to all facilities supplying missile components.

It is noted that Kh-59 missiles are air-to-surface systems designed to strike buildings and fortified targets. Several modifications are available for different missions and ARH types.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaweapons
Advertisement:
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
All News
Russia
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
RECENT NEWS
15:02
Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin
14:58
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
14:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on ruling Georgian Dream party's PR: Authorities grovel before Moscow
14:29
Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign
14:02
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia fulfils monthly recruitment plan at 105-110%
13:55
Russian drones attack car and ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians – photos, video
13:38
Vietnamese banks tighten payment rules for Russian companies over sanctions risk
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: