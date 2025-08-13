Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that Russia is failing to fulfil its state defence order for Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in an interactive diagram released on the War & Sanctions portal

Details: The data shows that of the 116 companies involved in producing the Kh-59M2/M2A missile, around 50 remain unsanctioned by any country. Yet, even under these conditions, Russia is struggling to meet its defence order.

Defence Intelligence says Russia lacks both domestic and imported electronic components and manufacturing capacity, leading to missed production deadlines. The situation is not remedied even by using old engines and components for the guidance systems.

In some cases, manufacturers have used mock-ups with the same dimensions and weight instead of installing active radar homing heads (ARH), the most expensive part of the missile.

Meanwhile, dozens of companies continue to produce electronic components, guidance systems and other crucial parts for the Kh-59 while remaining unsanctioned. Though at reduced quality, this enables ongoing modernisation and production of the missiles.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasised that sanctions are an effective tool and urged the international community to extend them to all facilities supplying missile components.

It is noted that Kh-59 missiles are air-to-surface systems designed to strike buildings and fortified targets. Several modifications are available for different missions and ARH types.

